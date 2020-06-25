$0.21 EPS Expected for Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) will announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Corcept Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.22. Corcept Therapeutics reported earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $1.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Corcept Therapeutics.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $93.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.01 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 31.64% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The company’s revenue was up 43.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.25.

In related news, Director G Leonard Baker, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total transaction of $471,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total transaction of $80,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 1,325.8% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 883,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,505,000 after acquiring an additional 821,578 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 4.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,174,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,746,000 after purchasing an additional 147,082 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 130.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 57,965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 32,803 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 464,111 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,616,000 after purchasing an additional 181,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 66.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 317,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,776,000 after acquiring an additional 126,966 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

CORT opened at $17.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 1.15. Corcept Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $18.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.02.

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

