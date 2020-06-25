Two Sigma Investments LP Cuts Holdings in HomeStreet Inc (NASDAQ:HMST)

Two Sigma Investments LP lessened its stake in HomeStreet Inc (NASDAQ:HMST) by 54.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,703 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in HomeStreet were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 34,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 10,818 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 82,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,811,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 730,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,832,000 after acquiring an additional 32,525 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 39,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 2,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HomeStreet alerts:

NASDAQ:HMST opened at $22.90 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.54 and a 200 day moving average of $27.29. HomeStreet Inc has a 52 week low of $18.44 and a 52 week high of $35.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $551.68 million, a P/E ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 1.01.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. HomeStreet had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $78.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.57 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that HomeStreet Inc will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

In other HomeStreet news, EVP Godfrey B. Evans sold 2,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.66, for a total value of $61,877.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,229,745.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Robert Patterson acquired 3,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.96 per share, with a total value of $78,615.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,488.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of HomeStreet in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of HomeStreet from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.67.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Pacific Northwest, California, and Hawaii. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Mortgage Banking.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HomeStreet Inc (NASDAQ:HMST).

Receive News & Ratings for HomeStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.