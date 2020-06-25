Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ingredion Incorporated is an ingredients solutions provider specializing in nature-based sweeteners, starches and nutrition ingredients. The Company serves diverse sectors in food, beverage, brewing, pharmaceuticals and other industries. Its sweetener products include dextrose, glucose, polyols, HFCS and Maltodextrin. The Company’s nutrition solutions include prebiotic fibers, resistant starch, soluble fibers and Inulin fibers. Its starch-based products include both industrial and food-grade starches. Ingredion Incorporated, formerly known as Corn Products International, Inc., is headquartered in Chicago. “

Get Ingredion alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on INGR. TheStreet lowered Ingredion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $79.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Ingredion from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Ingredion from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.67.

INGR opened at $84.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.34. Ingredion has a 52-week low of $59.11 and a 52-week high of $99.51. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.11 and its 200-day moving average is $85.02.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.07. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. Ingredion’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Ingredion will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ingredion news, Director Stephan B. Tanda acquired 985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $81.04 per share, for a total transaction of $79,824.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,318 shares in the company, valued at $187,850.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INGR. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Ingredion by 4,702.9% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,419,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,845 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ingredion during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,271,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ingredion by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,866,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,077,000 after purchasing an additional 507,195 shares during the last quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Ingredion by 7,802.4% in the 1st quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC now owns 307,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,209,000 after purchasing an additional 303,512 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 732.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 276,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,905,000 after purchasing an additional 243,631 shares during the last quarter. 85.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

Featured Story: Overbought

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ingredion (INGR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.