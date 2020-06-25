Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Brokerages expect Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) to announce earnings of $0.63 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Paycom Software’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.74 and the lowest is $0.52. Paycom Software reported earnings of $0.75 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 16%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paycom Software will report full-year earnings of $3.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.12 to $3.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.22 to $4.78. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Paycom Software.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. Paycom Software had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 37.04%. The firm had revenue of $242.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $187.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $262.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $215.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $314.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paycom Software has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $247.18.

In other news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 420,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.00, for a total value of $112,791,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frederick C. Peters II sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.13, for a total transaction of $311,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 441,342 shares of company stock worth $118,575,414 over the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. 1776 Wealth LLC increased its stake in Paycom Software by 265.7% during the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 128 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Paycom Software by 588.9% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 124 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Paycom Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Cognios Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Paycom Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

PAYC opened at $329.64 on Monday. Paycom Software has a fifty-two week low of $163.42 and a fifty-two week high of $342.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $290.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $267.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.37, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.56.

Paycom Software declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 12th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software maker to purchase up to 1.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

