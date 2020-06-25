Jeff Mannie Sells 16,803 Shares of Box Inc (NYSE:BOX) Stock

Box Inc (NYSE:BOX) VP Jeff Mannie sold 16,803 shares of BOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total transaction of $330,010.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 190,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,737,354.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jeff Mannie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 8th, Jeff Mannie sold 10,000 shares of BOX stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00.

BOX stock opened at $20.33 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.06, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Box Inc has a 52 week low of $8.64 and a 52 week high of $22.09.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $183.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.08 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 485.15% and a negative net margin of 18.56%. BOX’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Box Inc will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of BOX by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 26,115 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in BOX during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,796,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in BOX by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,355 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BOX in the first quarter worth about $16,313,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of BOX during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on BOX. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of BOX from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BOX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank upgraded BOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of BOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of BOX from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BOX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.18.

About BOX

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere or any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features.

