Jeff Mannie Sells 16,803 Shares of Box Inc (NYSE:BOX) Stock

Box Inc (NYSE:BOX) VP Jeff Mannie sold 16,803 shares of BOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total transaction of $330,010.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 190,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,737,354.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Jeff Mannie also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, April 8th, Jeff Mannie sold 10,000 shares of BOX stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00.
BOX stock opened at $20.33 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.06, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Box Inc has a 52 week low of $8.64 and a 52 week high of $22.09.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of BOX by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 26,115 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in BOX during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,796,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in BOX by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,355 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BOX in the first quarter worth about $16,313,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of BOX during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several research firms have issued reports on BOX. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of BOX from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BOX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank upgraded BOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of BOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of BOX from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BOX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.18.
About BOX
Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere or any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features.
