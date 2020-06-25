Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $8.25 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.00% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Mayville Engineering Company Inc. provides prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly and aftermarket services. It serves heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military and other end markets. The company also provides engineering and development services. It offers conventional and CNC stamping, shearing, fiber laser cutting, forming, drilling, tapping, grinding, tube bending, machining, welding, assembly and logistic services. Mayville Engineering Company Inc. is based in Wisconsin, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MEC. Citigroup cut their target price on Mayville Engineering from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine raised Mayville Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th.

Shares of Mayville Engineering stock opened at $7.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.24 and its 200-day moving average is $7.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.70 million and a PE ratio of 8.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Mayville Engineering has a 12-month low of $3.89 and a 12-month high of $15.94.

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $108.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.51 million. Mayville Engineering had a positive return on equity of 7.98% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. Analysts expect that Mayville Engineering will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mayville Engineering by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 331,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after buying an additional 2,426 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Mayville Engineering by 30.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Mayville Engineering by 99.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Mayville Engineering by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Mayville Engineering by 4.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 4,094 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.17% of the company’s stock.

