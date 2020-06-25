Two Sigma Investments LP Acquires Shares of 20,776 Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH)

Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 20,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 45.4% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000.

In other news, CEO Ronald M. Lombardi sold 29,593 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,183,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,185,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 14th. CIBC increased their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.17.

PBH opened at $39.23 on Thursday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc has a 12-month low of $27.40 and a 12-month high of $46.12. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 14.77%. The firm had revenue of $251.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning.

