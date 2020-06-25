Two Sigma Investments LP Takes Position in Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NASDAQ:NTCO)

Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NASDAQ:NTCO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 78,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NTCO. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in Natura &Co in the 1st quarter valued at $52,048,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Natura &Co in the 1st quarter valued at $13,983,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Natura &Co in the 1st quarter valued at $2,704,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Natura &Co in the 1st quarter valued at $2,352,000. Finally, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. acquired a new position in Natura &Co in the 1st quarter valued at $1,062,000.

NASDAQ NTCO opened at $16.35 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.80. Natura &Co Holding S.A. has a 52-week low of $7.93 and a 52-week high of $23.90.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were given a $0.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NTCO shares. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Natura &Co from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Natura &Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Natura &Co Company Profile

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, produces, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and toiletries products. The company offers products for women and men, including skin care products for face and body, hair care and treatment products, cosmetics, fragrances, bath, sunscreen, oral hygiene, and baby and child care.

