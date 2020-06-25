Two Sigma Investments LP Buys New Shares in FB Financial Corp (NYSE:FBK)

Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of FB Financial Corp (NYSE:FBK) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 39,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $780,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.12% of FB Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FBK. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of FB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of FB Financial by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of FB Financial by 165.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,307 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of FB Financial by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. 54.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman James W. Ayers bought 44,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.32 per share, for a total transaction of $998,820.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 13,563,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,748,256.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raja J. Jubran bought 9,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.88 per share, for a total transaction of $200,026.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,122.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 72,939 shares of company stock worth $1,606,925. 45.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FBK opened at $24.29 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.37 and its 200-day moving average is $29.18. FB Financial Corp has a 12 month low of $14.38 and a 12 month high of $40.33. The firm has a market cap of $779.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.33). FB Financial had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 14.92%. The business had revenue of $98.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that FB Financial Corp will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.72%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FBK shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of FB Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of FB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of FB Financial from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of FB Financial from $41.00 to $18.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.60.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

