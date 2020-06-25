Two Sigma Investments LP Acquires 17,278 Shares of Heartland Financial USA Inc (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Heartland Financial USA Inc (NASDAQ:HTLF) by 216.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,278 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,278 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.07% of Heartland Financial USA worth $763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 167.1% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 1,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 1,707.8% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,097 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the first quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 39.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,287 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. 55.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Heartland Financial USA alerts:

HTLF has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Heartland Financial USA from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.75.

Shares of HTLF opened at $31.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.50 and its 200-day moving average is $39.46. Heartland Financial USA Inc has a fifty-two week low of $25.26 and a fifty-two week high of $51.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $138.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.52 million. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 21.51% and a return on equity of 10.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Heartland Financial USA Inc will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is presently 19.32%.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and other time deposits.

Featured Story: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heartland Financial USA Inc (NASDAQ:HTLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Financial USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Financial USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.