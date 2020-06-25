Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Receives “Buy” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Mastercard (NYSE:MA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $370.00 target price on the credit services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.85% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on MA. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $334.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $370.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Mastercard from $317.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $370.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Mastercard from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.85.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $294.01 on Thursday. Mastercard has a 1 year low of $199.99 and a 1 year high of $347.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $294.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $290.95.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. Mastercard had a return on equity of 149.02% and a net margin of 46.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Julius Genachowski sold 2,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.79, for a total transaction of $566,116.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,070,029.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Freiberg sold 4,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.98, for a total value of $1,285,835.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,634,196.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 252,364 shares of company stock valued at $76,369,776 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 0.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,987 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 5,217 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in Mastercard by 14.0% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 325 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in Mastercard by 6.5% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 659 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 0.7% during the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,160 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 73.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

