Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $31.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 67.03% from the company’s current price.

KPTI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Karyopharm Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.56.

Karyopharm Therapeutics stock opened at $18.56 on Tuesday. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.42 and a twelve month high of $29.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.81. The company has a current ratio of 7.46, a quick ratio of 7.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 1.51.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.09). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 208.07% and a negative net margin of 316.53%. The company had revenue of $18.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.59 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Karyopharm Therapeutics news, insider Sharon Shacham sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total transaction of $249,000.00. Also, CEO Michael Kauffman sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $138,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 562,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,408,507. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $696,625. Corporate insiders own 13.26% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KPTI. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 46.1% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 150,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,897,000 after buying an additional 47,595 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 350,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,717,000 after buying an additional 6,404 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 436.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 37,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 30,251 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 12.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 327,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,291,000 after buying an additional 36,346 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 147.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 68,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 40,561 shares during the period. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (Nasdaq: KPTI) is an oncology-focused pharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for

the treatment of cancer and other major diseases. Karyopharm’s SINE compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

