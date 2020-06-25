CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) PT Raised to $82.00 at Raymond James

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of CyrusOne in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $52.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.47.

Get CyrusOne alerts:

CyrusOne stock opened at $74.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of -248.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.68. CyrusOne has a twelve month low of $43.72 and a twelve month high of $79.73.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.82). CyrusOne had a negative net margin of 3.32% and a positive return on equity of 1.54%. The company had revenue of $245.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that CyrusOne will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CyrusOne news, EVP Robert M. Jackson sold 12,598 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $818,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,591,070. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Diane M. Morefield sold 13,916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total transaction of $1,024,217.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,024,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 71,193 shares of company stock valued at $5,079,616. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 442.6% in the 4th quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 29,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after buying an additional 23,659 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 94.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the 4th quarter valued at $327,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 255,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,782,000 after buying an additional 13,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 24,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

Further Reading: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.