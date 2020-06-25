CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) PT Raised to $82.00 at Raymond James

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.77% from the stock’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of CyrusOne in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $52.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.47.
CyrusOne stock opened at $74.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of -248.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.68. CyrusOne has a twelve month low of $43.72 and a twelve month high of $79.73.
In other CyrusOne news, EVP Robert M. Jackson sold 12,598 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $818,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,591,070. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Diane M. Morefield sold 13,916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total transaction of $1,024,217.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,024,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 71,193 shares of company stock valued at $5,079,616. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 442.6% in the 4th quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 29,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after buying an additional 23,659 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 94.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the 4th quarter valued at $327,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 255,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,782,000 after buying an additional 13,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 24,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.
CyrusOne Company Profile
CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.
