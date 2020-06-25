Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Lifted to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) was upgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $34.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 17.76% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stephens lifted their price target on Fastenal from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Fastenal from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Fastenal from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.10.

FAST opened at $41.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.20. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $26.72 and a 12 month high of $43.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.29 and a 200 day moving average of $36.57.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.71% and a net margin of 14.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Leland J. Hein sold 2,500 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $88,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $358,940.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 7,142 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total transaction of $281,394.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,246.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,733 shares of company stock valued at $3,997,099 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Fastenal by 3,046.7% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Fastenal in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in Fastenal by 36.1% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC bought a new position in Fastenal in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new position in Fastenal in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. 80.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

