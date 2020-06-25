Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Holdings Raised by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,782,414 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,653,657 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 2.7% of Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.47% of Microsoft worth $5,643,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,103,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management lifted its position in Microsoft by 25.4% during the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other Microsoft news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,808,049.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $197.84 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $130.78 and a 1 year high of $203.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,500.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $186.55 and its 200 day moving average is $169.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.88.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

MSFT has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, June 12th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Microsoft from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. BidaskClub raised Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Friday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.63.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Read More: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.