Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management

united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management raised its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 179,165 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,650 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 12.1% of united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $28,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 2,552 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,049.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Citigroup started coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Friday, May 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $208.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.63.

Shares of MSFT opened at $197.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,500.31 billion, a PE ratio of 32.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $186.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.70. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $130.78 and a twelve month high of $203.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

