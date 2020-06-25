Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by HS Management Partners LLC

HS Management Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 18.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 641,148 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 149,463 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 4.4% of HS Management Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. HS Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $101,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,315,435,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 442,643 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $69,805,000 after buying an additional 47,658,854 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,401,519 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,849,067,000 after buying an additional 5,771,223 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Microsoft by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,404,917 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,479,739,000 after buying an additional 5,287,700 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,889,017 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,451,565,000 after acquiring an additional 3,836,507 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MSFT opened at $197.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.90. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $130.78 and a fifty-two week high of $203.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1,500.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

In related news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,808,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MSFT. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, June 12th. Argus lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.63.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

