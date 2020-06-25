Deutsche Bank AG Increases Position in Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 38.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,768 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.11% of Home Bancshares worth $2,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOMB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Home Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $16,149,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Home Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,561,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Home Bancshares by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,212,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,493,000 after acquiring an additional 260,022 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares by 292.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 184,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,635,000 after acquiring an additional 137,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,828,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOMB stock opened at $14.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Home Bancshares Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $21.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.30.

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $162.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.97 million. Home Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 27.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 127.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Home Bancshares Inc will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 12th. Home Bancshares’s payout ratio is 30.06%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Home Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Home Bancshares in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Raymond James upgraded Home Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Home Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Home Bancshares from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.17.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

