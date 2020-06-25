Aviva PLC Reduces Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Aviva PLC trimmed its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,197,968 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 142,520 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 4.8% of Aviva PLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Aviva PLC owned about 0.06% of Microsoft worth $662,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Orser Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 17,399 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 77,078 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,118,000 after purchasing an additional 10,567 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,474,000. Community Financial Services Group LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 97,183 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $15,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Microsoft by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,093,390 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $330,128,000 after buying an additional 31,215 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MSFT. BidaskClub raised Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.63.

In other news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft stock opened at $197.84 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $186.55 and a 200-day moving average of $169.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1,500.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $130.78 and a 1 year high of $203.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.88.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

