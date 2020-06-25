Legal & General Group Plc Sells 33,732 Shares of Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its stake in Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 510,522 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 33,732 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.26% of Navient worth $3,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAVI. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Navient by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 199,307 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 25,954 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in Navient by 271.2% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 460,413 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after buying an additional 336,389 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Navient during the first quarter valued at $164,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Navient during the 1st quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Navient by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,291,608 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $17,370,000 after buying an additional 409,647 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Navient alerts:

In other news, EVP Mark L. Heleen acquired 7,250 shares of Navient stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.77 per share, for a total transaction of $49,082.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick Arnold bought 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.66 per share, for a total transaction of $43,290.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 16,750 shares of company stock valued at $115,143 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Navient stock opened at $7.28 on Thursday. Navient Corp has a 12 month low of $4.07 and a 12 month high of $15.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.42. The company has a current ratio of 10.48, a quick ratio of 10.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.88.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The credit services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.26). Navient had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The business had revenue of $297.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Navient Corp will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.80%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

Several research firms recently commented on NAVI. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Navient in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine cut Navient from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Navient in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Navient from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Navient from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Navient presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.86.

Navient Profile

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates in three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company holds and acquires Federal Family Education Loan Program loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, and federal education loans owned by the United States Department of Education and other institutions.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.