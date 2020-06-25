Bar Harbor Trust Services Sells 78,747 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Bar Harbor Trust Services lessened its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 64.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,515 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 78,747 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 4.8% of Bar Harbor Trust Services’ holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Bar Harbor Trust Services’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,398 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 11,701 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.3% in the first quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 0.3% during the first quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 23,140 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,649,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brickley Wealth Management raised its holdings in Microsoft by 2.6% during the first quarter. Brickley Wealth Management now owns 2,327 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MSFT. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, May 15th. Barclays increased their price target on Microsoft from $190.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Microsoft to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.63.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $197.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1,500.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.70. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $130.78 and a twelve month high of $203.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 42.95%.

In other news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

