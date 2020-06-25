Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by Beck Bode LLC

Beck Bode LLC raised its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 393.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,563 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 29,957 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 3.1% of Beck Bode LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Beck Bode LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Orser Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 17,399 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 77,078 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,118,000 after purchasing an additional 10,567 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,474,000. Community Financial Services Group LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 97,183 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $15,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Microsoft by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,093,390 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $330,128,000 after purchasing an additional 31,215 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Summit Insights assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $212.58 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $190.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $198.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.63.

In related news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,049.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $197.84 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $130.78 and a fifty-two week high of $203.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $186.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1,500.31 billion, a PE ratio of 32.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

