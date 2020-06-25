Portolan Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 48,649 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $7,672,000. Microsoft comprises 1.2% of Portolan Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $1,103,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% during the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on MSFT shares. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Griffin Securities upped their target price on Microsoft from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer upgraded Microsoft to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $212.58 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.63.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $197.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $130.78 and a one year high of $203.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $186.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,500.31 billion, a PE ratio of 32.97, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.95%.

In related news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,808,049.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

