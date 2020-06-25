iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) Holdings Raised by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 775,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.85% of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF worth $25,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EWT. KBC Group NV bought a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 1,217.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 1st quarter worth $63,000.

Shares of EWT opened at $40.08 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 12 month low of $29.15 and a 12 month high of $41.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.99.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

