Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) Insider Tito Serafini Sells 4,604 Shares

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) insider Tito Serafini sold 4,604 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $92,218.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,209.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Tito Serafini also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 22nd, Tito Serafini sold 496 shares of Atreca stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $9,944.80.
- On Thursday, June 11th, Tito Serafini sold 10,000 shares of Atreca stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.44, for a total value of $174,400.00.
- On Tuesday, May 26th, Tito Serafini sold 200 shares of Atreca stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $4,000.00.
- On Monday, May 11th, Tito Serafini sold 10,000 shares of Atreca stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00.
- On Thursday, April 16th, Tito Serafini sold 10,000 shares of Atreca stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total transaction of $162,800.00.
Shares of NASDAQ BCEL opened at $22.20 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.44. Atreca has a 1 year low of $9.51 and a 1 year high of $29.35.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Atreca by 170.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Atreca by 105.7% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Atreca in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Atreca by 673.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Atreca by 4,968.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.14% of the company’s stock.
BCEL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Atreca in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Atreca in a research note on Friday, March 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Atreca in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Atreca in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atreca from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.70.
Atreca Company Profile
Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody in preclinical development with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.
