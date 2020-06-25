Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) Insider Tito Serafini Sells 4,604 Shares

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) insider Tito Serafini sold 4,604 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $92,218.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,209.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Tito Serafini also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 22nd, Tito Serafini sold 496 shares of Atreca stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $9,944.80.

On Thursday, June 11th, Tito Serafini sold 10,000 shares of Atreca stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.44, for a total value of $174,400.00.

On Tuesday, May 26th, Tito Serafini sold 200 shares of Atreca stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $4,000.00.

On Monday, May 11th, Tito Serafini sold 10,000 shares of Atreca stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00.

On Thursday, April 16th, Tito Serafini sold 10,000 shares of Atreca stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total transaction of $162,800.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BCEL opened at $22.20 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.44. Atreca has a 1 year low of $9.51 and a 1 year high of $29.35.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73). As a group, research analysts predict that Atreca will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Atreca by 170.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Atreca by 105.7% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Atreca in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Atreca by 673.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Atreca by 4,968.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.14% of the company’s stock.

BCEL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Atreca in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Atreca in a research note on Friday, March 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Atreca in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Atreca in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atreca from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.70.

Atreca Company Profile

Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody in preclinical development with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

