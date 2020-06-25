Amtrust Financial Services Inc. Makes New Investment in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Amtrust Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,526,000. Apple accounts for approximately 2.5% of Amtrust Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,178,586 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,290,282,000 after buying an additional 1,696,496 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,783,310,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Apple by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,941,525 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,850,960,000 after buying an additional 4,148,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,450,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,005,385,000 after buying an additional 71,513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Nomura Securities increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Nomura increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.55.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125 in the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $360.06 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.58 and a 52-week high of $372.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $325.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $297.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $1,588.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.18.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

