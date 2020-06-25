Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,609 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,944 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 1.5% of Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 3,753,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,102,083,000 after purchasing an additional 221,800 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $4,730,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,568,117 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $754,128,000 after purchasing an additional 49,316 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Ltd. CA grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 16,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,713,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total transaction of $9,914,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $360.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.58 and a 1-year high of $372.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,588.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $325.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $297.06.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AAPL. Credit Suisse Group set a $295.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price target on Apple from $268.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Apple from $370.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on Apple from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Apple from $285.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.55.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

