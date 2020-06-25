ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target Increased to $465.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price objective upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $375.00 to $465.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.34% from the stock’s current price.

NOW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $408.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler cut shares of ServiceNow from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $310.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $380.00 to $376.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $320.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.81.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $392.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.89, a PEG ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $384.36 and its 200 day moving average is $322.79. ServiceNow has a 12 month low of $213.99 and a 12 month high of $409.80.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 9.47%. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ServiceNow will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.17, for a total value of $7,700,420.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,254.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 28,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.99, for a total transaction of $11,439,714.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,391.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 351,522 shares of company stock worth $121,517,395. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 1776 Wealth LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 205.9% in the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 104 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

