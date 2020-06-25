PYA Waltman Capital LLC Trims Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

PYA Waltman Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 832 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 0.2% of PYA Waltman Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. PYA Waltman Capital LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $3,783,310,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Apple by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,941,525 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,850,960,000 after buying an additional 4,148,565 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Apple by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,300,399 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,399,318,000 after buying an additional 3,000,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Apple by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 19,154,561 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,870,830,000 after buying an additional 1,957,257 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, May 1st. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Apple from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $263.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.55.

AAPL stock opened at $360.06 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.58 and a twelve month high of $372.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1,588.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $325.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $297.06.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

