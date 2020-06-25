Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys 65,135 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,288,066 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,135 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 1.1% of Mackenzie Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Apple were worth $327,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in shares of Apple by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 3,753,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,102,083,000 after acquiring an additional 221,800 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $4,730,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Apple by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,568,117 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $754,128,000 after acquiring an additional 49,316 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Ltd. CA raised its position in shares of Apple by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 16,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,713,000 after acquiring an additional 4,382 shares in the last quarter. 62.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $360.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1,588.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.18. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.58 and a 52 week high of $372.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $325.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $297.06.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AAPL. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $295.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Apple from $370.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Apple from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.55.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total transaction of $10,858,435.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,301,515.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

