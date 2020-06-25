Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Position Increased by Aurora Private Wealth Inc.

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 97.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,194 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,352 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 4.0% of Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in Apple by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 3,753,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,102,083,000 after purchasing an additional 221,800 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,730,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Apple by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,568,117 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $754,128,000 after purchasing an additional 49,316 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Ltd. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 16,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after acquiring an additional 4,382 shares during the last quarter. 62.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $360.06 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $325.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $297.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,588.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.58 and a 52 week high of $372.38.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total value of $10,858,435.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,301,515.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125 in the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Apple from $370.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $268.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.55.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.