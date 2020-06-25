Two Sigma Advisers LP Cuts Stock Position in Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lessened its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) by 21.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 33,100 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.12% of Highwoods Properties worth $4,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIW. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $178,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $247,000. Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 16.3% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 7,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

Highwoods Properties stock opened at $36.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.00. Highwoods Properties Inc has a fifty-two week low of $25.10 and a fifty-two week high of $52.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.59.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $192.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.55 million. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 41.50%. Highwoods Properties’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Highwoods Properties Inc will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is currently 57.66%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Mizuho upgraded Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Wood & Company upgraded Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $51.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Highwoods Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.38.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (?REIT?) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

