Two Sigma Advisers LP Buys 14,000 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 268,900 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.24% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $4,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,644,151 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $197,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,799 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 27.4% in the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 142,300 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 30,645 shares during the period. AJO LP bought a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,910,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,943,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 24.5% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 100,031 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 19,692 shares during the period. 96.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LPX stock opened at $23.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 3.23. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a one year low of $12.97 and a one year high of $34.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 2,391.39 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.19.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 5.91%. The business had revenue of $585.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 156.76%.

In related news, Director Stephen E. Macadam purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.90 per share, with a total value of $109,500.00. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LPX. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. TD Securities lowered shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, June 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.83.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It also markets and sells products for use in light industrial and commercial construction applications. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

