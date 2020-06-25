Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) Shares Acquired by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) by 49.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 864,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 286,100 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.40% of Retail Properties of America worth $4,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 373,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,001,000 after purchasing an additional 15,319 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 65.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,794,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,275,000 after acquiring an additional 711,030 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 7.5% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 148,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 49.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,430,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,564,000 after acquiring an additional 800,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in Retail Properties of America in the first quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RPAI. Compass Point cut Retail Properties of America from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup cut Retail Properties of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Retail Properties of America from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Retail Properties of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Retail Properties of America in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

NYSE:RPAI opened at $6.41 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 9.77 and a quick ratio of 9.77. Retail Properties of America Inc has a 12 month low of $2.87 and a 12 month high of $14.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 42.73 and a beta of 1.32.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.18). Retail Properties of America had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $118.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.52 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Retail Properties of America Inc will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Retail Properties of America Company Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 105 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.1 million square feet.

