Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 63,500 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lessened its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 45.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,500 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $4,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Davis R M Inc. increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 4,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 721,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,780,000 after buying an additional 9,937 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 128.1% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 594,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,393,000 after buying an additional 333,675 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 477,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,632,000 after buying an additional 18,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 457.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 7,714 shares during the last quarter. 6.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NVO. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, May 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Novo Nordisk A/S has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.00.

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $66.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.73 and a 200-day moving average of $60.99. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $47.24 and a 52-week high of $68.71.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 31.91% and a return on equity of 73.87%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

