Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) Stock Position Reduced by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Posted by on Jun 25th, 2020

Two Sigma Advisers LP lessened its position in shares of Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 46.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 36,400 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.12% of Everbridge worth $4,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Everbridge by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,588,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,280,000 after buying an additional 110,768 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Everbridge by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,935,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,090,000 after buying an additional 41,549 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Everbridge by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,337,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,405,000 after purchasing an additional 478,726 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Everbridge by 109.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 944,921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,502,000 after purchasing an additional 493,184 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Everbridge by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 846,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,116,000 after purchasing an additional 144,285 shares during the period.

In other news, Director Bruns H. Grayson sold 10,000 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.34, for a total transaction of $1,563,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,690,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Totton sold 21,875 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total value of $2,456,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,729 shares of company stock worth $8,155,060. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EVBG shares. ValuEngine cut Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Everbridge from $95.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on Everbridge from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Everbridge from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Everbridge has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.08.

EVBG opened at $134.33 on Thursday. Everbridge Inc has a 12 month low of $59.85 and a 12 month high of $165.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.07 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $141.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.15.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.21. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 20.57% and a negative net margin of 29.27%. The firm had revenue of $58.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Everbridge Inc will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

