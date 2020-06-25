Two Sigma Advisers LP Acquires 58,900 Shares of Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 180.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,900 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $4,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Selective Insurance Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,161,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $107,449,000 after purchasing an additional 37,190 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in Selective Insurance Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,553,467 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,207,000 after purchasing an additional 35,122 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Selective Insurance Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,271,945 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $82,918,000 after purchasing an additional 13,962 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Selective Insurance Group by 6.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,053,984 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,383,000 after purchasing an additional 59,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Selective Insurance Group by 12.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,042,622 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,818,000 after purchasing an additional 117,045 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William M. Rue bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.45 per share, with a total value of $1,311,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 355,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,628,666.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Terrence W. Cavanaugh bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.96 per share, with a total value of $50,960.00. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SIGI. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. JMP Securities raised shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

NASDAQ SIGI opened at $51.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 0.72. Selective Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $37.05 and a 52 week high of $81.35.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $664.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.04 million. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Selective Insurance Group will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.91%.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus Lines, and Investments. The company's products and services include property insurance, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities.

