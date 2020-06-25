Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $4.77 Million Position in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS)

Two Sigma Advisers LP reduced its holdings in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 589,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,500 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Credit Suisse Group were worth $4,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CS. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 169,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after buying an additional 63,383 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 57,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 4,243.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 22,831 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 4,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 345,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,646,000 after purchasing an additional 16,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CS stock opened at $9.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $25.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.77. Credit Suisse Group AG has a one year low of $6.47 and a one year high of $14.12.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 8.79%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Credit Suisse Group AG will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CS shares. HSBC downgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of Credit Suisse Group from $14.00 to $8.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. CIBC downgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Credit Suisse Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

About Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group AG, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services worldwide. It operates through Swiss Universal Bank, International Wealth Management, Asia Pacific, Global Markets, and Investment Banking & Capital Markets segments. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

