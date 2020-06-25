Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $4.89 Million Holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 146.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 84,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 50,101 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Crown were worth $4,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CCK. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Crown during the first quarter worth approximately $321,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Crown by 2.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crown by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Crown by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Crown during the fourth quarter worth approximately $580,000. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CCK opened at $62.29 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.31. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.97 and a 52 week high of $80.57. The company has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.26.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.21. Crown had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 35.65%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Crown in a research report on Monday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Crown from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Crown from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Crown from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.09.

Crown Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

Further Reading: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.