Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA) Shares Acquired by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA) by 76.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.46% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals worth $4,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ENTA. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,115,000 after purchasing an additional 475,788 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,044,000. Fairmount Funds Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,005,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 105.0% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 262,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,478,000 after purchasing an additional 134,209 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ENTA. BidaskClub lowered Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine lowered Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird raised Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

ENTA opened at $50.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 45.83 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 20.63, a current ratio of 20.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.32. Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $38.40 and a fifty-two week high of $89.25.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.43. The business had revenue of $27.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.16 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 13.46%. The company’s revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, primary biliary cholangitis, and hepatitis B virus.

