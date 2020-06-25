AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) Position Increased by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 228.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,600 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,200 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.25% of AlarmCom worth $4,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AlarmCom during the first quarter worth $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AlarmCom during the first quarter worth $62,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AlarmCom by 24.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AlarmCom during the first quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of AlarmCom by 23.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,876 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Hugh Panero sold 20,000 shares of AlarmCom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $1,171,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,765,844.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Daniel Ramos sold 1,270 shares of AlarmCom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total value of $47,142.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 458,724 shares in the company, valued at $17,027,834.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,706,103 shares of company stock worth $268,652,579 over the last quarter. 26.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of AlarmCom in a report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine lowered AlarmCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Imperial Capital raised their target price on AlarmCom from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Raymond James cut their target price on AlarmCom from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AlarmCom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.38.

AlarmCom stock opened at $63.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 60.09, a PEG ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.15. AlarmCom Hldg Inc has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $64.57.

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $151.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.13 million. AlarmCom had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 9.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that AlarmCom Hldg Inc will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

