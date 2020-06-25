United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Shares Acquired by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 378.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 758,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 600,100 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.45% of United States Steel worth $4,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in United States Steel during the 4th quarter worth $21,726,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in United States Steel by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,534,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,400 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in United States Steel by 607.6% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 616,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,968,000 after purchasing an additional 529,388 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in United States Steel during the 4th quarter worth $5,877,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in United States Steel by 193.3% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 655,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,478,000 after purchasing an additional 431,966 shares in the last quarter. 61.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE X opened at $7.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.78. United States Steel Co. has a 12-month low of $4.54 and a 12-month high of $15.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 2.60.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. United States Steel had a negative return on equity of 4.63% and a negative net margin of 8.92%. The company’s revenue was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that United States Steel Co. will post -5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on X shares. ValuEngine raised United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. raised United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of United States Steel in a report on Thursday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on United States Steel from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on United States Steel from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United States Steel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.40.

United States Steel Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

