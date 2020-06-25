Two Sigma Advisers LP Increases Stock Holdings in Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 188,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,600 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $4,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 24.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 79,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,346,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 78.5% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. 67.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

NASDAQ CENTA opened at $31.43 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.72 and its 200 day moving average is $29.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Central Garden & Pet Co has a 12 month low of $20.50 and a 12 month high of $34.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 0.44.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 3.57%. The company had revenue of $703.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $693.21 million. On average, analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet Co will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Central Garden & Pet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.75.

Central Garden & Pet Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CENTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.