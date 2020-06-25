Two Sigma Advisers LP Buys 81,900 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 288.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 110,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,900 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $5,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EMN. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 130.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 458,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,374,000 after purchasing an additional 259,550 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 57,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after purchasing an additional 10,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EMN. Barclays lowered their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $81.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine cut Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Eastman Chemical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.11.

NYSE EMN opened at $66.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $34.44 and a 12 month high of $83.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.84.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 37.03%.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

