Two Sigma Advisers LP Acquires 241,400 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) by 182.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 373,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 241,400 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.13% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $5,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JEF. FMR LLC grew its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 1,500.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,240,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,570 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 99.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 296,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,572,000 after purchasing an additional 147,950 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 184.1% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 85,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 55,604 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 179.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 182,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,910,000 after purchasing an additional 117,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. 69.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

Shares of JEF stock opened at $15.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.44 and its 200 day moving average is $17.70. Jefferies Financial Group Inc has a 12 month low of $11.20 and a 12 month high of $24.03.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 24.03% and a return on equity of 5.63%. Jefferies Financial Group’s revenue was up 71.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on JEF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. the company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

Read More: 52 Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF).

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.