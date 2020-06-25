Two Sigma Advisers LP Increases Stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP)

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP) by 108.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 147,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 76,600 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.27% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $5,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 839.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 88.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RHP shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $68.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $92.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.86.

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, CEO Colin V. Reed bought 21,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.16 per share, for a total transaction of $594,804.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

RHP stock opened at $34.35 on Thursday. Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.25 and a fifty-two week high of $91.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 1.43.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($1.20). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $313.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 8,114 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc under the Gaylord Hotels brand.

Further Reading: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.