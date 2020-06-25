Geode Capital Management LLC Has $24.87 Million Position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 590,212 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,965 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $24,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $130,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 2,388.2% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,960 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period.

Insight Enterprises stock opened at $49.12 on Thursday. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.25 and a 52 week high of $73.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.49.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.16. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Helen Johnson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total transaction of $297,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $792,491.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Insight Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Insight Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $63.50 price target on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.17.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

