Geode Capital Management LLC Has $25.29 Million Stake in Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,022,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,399 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.77% of Columbia Property Trust worth $25,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Columbia Property Trust in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Columbia Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Columbia Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $14,574,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Columbia Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

CXP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Columbia Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Columbia Property Trust from $14.50 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Columbia Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.25.

CXP stock opened at $13.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.34 and its 200-day moving average is $16.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 4.19. Columbia Property Trust has a 1 year low of $7.63 and a 1 year high of $22.71.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. Columbia Property Trust had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 0.45%. The company had revenue of $76.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.12%. Columbia Property Trust’s payout ratio is 56.00%.

Columbia Property Trust Company Profile

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

