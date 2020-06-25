Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,982,339 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,706 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.66% of Under Armour worth $27,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UAA. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 244.0% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 40.1% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in Under Armour in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. 34.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UAA. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Under Armour from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Under Armour from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Under Armour from $25.00 to $12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Under Armour from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on Under Armour from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Under Armour has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.53.

UAA opened at $9.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.70. Under Armour Inc has a 52-week low of $7.15 and a 52-week high of $27.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.05.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.15). Under Armour had a negative net margin of 10.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $930.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Under Armour’s quarterly revenue was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Under Armour Inc will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

