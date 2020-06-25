Zacks: Analysts Anticipate MYR Group Inc (NASDAQ:MYRG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that MYR Group Inc (NASDAQ:MYRG) will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for MYR Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.37. MYR Group reported earnings per share of $0.43 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MYR Group will report full-year earnings of $2.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $2.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $3.04. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for MYR Group.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $518.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.66 million. MYR Group had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 11.27%.

MYRG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of MYR Group from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of MYR Group from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.75.

Shares of NASDAQ MYRG opened at $29.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $490.56 million, a PE ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.77. MYR Group has a 12 month low of $16.33 and a 12 month high of $38.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in MYR Group by 9.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 530,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,882,000 after buying an additional 44,354 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in MYR Group by 40.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 3,853 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new position in MYR Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,345,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in MYR Group by 86.3% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 10,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 4,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in MYR Group by 7.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 152,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,006,000 after buying an additional 10,666 shares in the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MYR Group Company Profile

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

